Assetmark Inc. Reduces Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,882 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.06% of Discovery worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,086,000 after acquiring an additional 947,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $174,499,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

