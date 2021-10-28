Assetmark Inc. Purchases 108,303 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 1,560.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,303 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.07% of Logitech International worth $13,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Logitech International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Shares of LOGI opened at $83.22 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.52.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.