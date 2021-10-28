Assetmark Inc. Has $20.03 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,672,000 after buying an additional 110,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.76. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.49 and a one year high of $91.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

