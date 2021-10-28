Assetmark Inc. Has $12.57 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 44,251.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,563 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $12,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

