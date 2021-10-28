Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 44,251.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,563 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $12,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,655 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 119,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $42.12 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

