Assetmark Inc. Buys 547,201 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 6,439.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,201 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $19,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JEF stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

