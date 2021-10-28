ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASAZY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ASAZY stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 102,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,928. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

