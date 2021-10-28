Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,443. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.66 and its 200-day moving average is $139.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

