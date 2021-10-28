ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.26 Million

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00049927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.00209535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00099256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

