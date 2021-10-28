Arweave Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and $51.42 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $47.48 or 0.00080624 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00021129 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

