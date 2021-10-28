Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded down $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.21. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

