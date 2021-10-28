Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Raises Dividend to $1.07 Per Share

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has increased its dividend by 16.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a payout ratio of 79.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of APAM stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.50. 870,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,218. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.21. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.