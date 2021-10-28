Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Posts Earnings Results

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 14.78%.

Shares of AROW stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,762. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $566.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $38.26.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

