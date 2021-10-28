ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Announces Earnings Results

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.43. 38,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,559. The company has a market capitalization of $743.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 907,467 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

