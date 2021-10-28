Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Ares Management has increased its dividend payment by 41.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Ares Management has a dividend payout ratio of 77.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ares Management to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Shares of ARES stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.23. 479,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,244. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ares Management stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Ares Management worth $46,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

