Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ares Capital by 92.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 397.0% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.47.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

