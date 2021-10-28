Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

ARD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ARD remained flat at $$24.75 during midday trading on Friday. Ardagh Group has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $461.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,237.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 120.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardagh Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

