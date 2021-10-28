Archaea Energy Inc Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) – US Capital Advisors issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Archaea Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LFG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

LFG opened at $19.07 on Thursday. Archaea Energy has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $20.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Archaea Energy stock. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Viking Fund Management LLC owned 0.13% of Archaea Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.