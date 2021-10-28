ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.23

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as low as $2.61. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 71,948 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.71.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.37) by $2.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth $49,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ARCA biopharma by 952.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

