APYSwap Hits Market Cap of $5.05 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $489,105.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 71.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00095003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,766.55 or 1.00111548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.38 or 0.06702406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002535 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.