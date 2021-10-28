Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases Earnings Results

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

AIT stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.76. The stock had a trading volume of 258,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,293. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $59.30 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

