Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.
AIT stock opened at $96.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.61 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.94.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.
About Applied Industrial Technologies
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.
