Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT stock opened at $96.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.61 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.94.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.