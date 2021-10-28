Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 241,763 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $2.94 on Thursday, hitting $151.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,151,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

