Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.03. 1,047,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,151,852. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

