Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 243.14%. The company had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. On average, analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APEN stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $10.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $270.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $173,690.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,061.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

