apM Coin Hits Market Cap of $10.66 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last week, apM Coin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. apM Coin has a total market cap of $10.66 million and approximately $205,755.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00049742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00208735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00099508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

