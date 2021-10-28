APIX (APIX) Market Cap Reaches $7.88 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. APIX has a market cap of $7.88 million and $859,430.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can now be bought for $0.0641 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APIX has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00206771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00098350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

