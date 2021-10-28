Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

AON has raised its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. AON has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AON to earn $12.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of AON stock opened at $316.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.33. AON has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $322.45. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AON will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.15.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

