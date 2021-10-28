Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 52.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $316.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $322.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.15.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.