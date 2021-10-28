Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antero Resources has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. Its strategic acreage position in the low-risk and long reserve-life properties of the Appalachian Basin is a major positive. Also, the company’s plan to achieve production growth through conservative capital expenditure reflects its efficient operations. It boasts of a healthy balance sheet with a manageable debt-to-capital of 29.7%. The stock rose 113.3% in the past six months outperforming the industry's 44.9% growth. It is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising natural gas prices. The recovery in energy demand in the domestic and international market has created a favorable scenario for the company's business. Consequently, Antero Resources is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AR. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of AR stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Marsh Rice University acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.