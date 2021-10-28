Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €67.00 ($78.82) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ABI. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.41 ($74.60).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

