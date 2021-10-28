AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $307.82 million.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $28.31 on Thursday. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 135,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

