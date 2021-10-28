Andrew Slutsky Sells 20,000 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $934,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Andrew Slutsky sold 35,018 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $1,506,824.54.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $915,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Andrew Slutsky sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $26,408.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Andrew Slutsky sold 7,400 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $244,200.00.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $42.42 on Thursday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.20. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 17.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $357,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $532,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 26.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDRX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

