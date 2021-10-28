Andra AP fonden Sells 3,000 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 437.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 321.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 50.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $216.02 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.43 and a 1 year high of $225.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

