Andra AP fonden Sells 1,700 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in The Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in The Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.28.

CLX stock opened at $159.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.97.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

