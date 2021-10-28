Andra AP fonden Purchases 1,000 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Barclays increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

