Andra AP fonden Invests $4.56 Million in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 108,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 4,002.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 910.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 236,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

QFIN opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.49. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.62.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The business had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

