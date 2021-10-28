Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.06% of Alleghany worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Alleghany by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alleghany by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE Y opened at $657.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $653.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $672.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $537.82 and a 1-year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

