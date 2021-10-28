Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bunzl (BNZL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bunzl (LON: BNZL) in the last few weeks:

10/26/2021 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/19/2021 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/12/2021 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

9/6/2021 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,621 ($34.24) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.30. Bunzl plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,708 ($35.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,562.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,468.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total transaction of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

