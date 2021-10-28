Analysts Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Target Price at $56.40

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $134,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $34,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 181.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 75,425 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,296. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

