Analysts Set UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Target Price at $52.84

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.84.

UCBJY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of UCBJY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,507. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.55. UCB has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $59.73.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

