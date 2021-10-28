Analysts Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT at $77.89

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAGE. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 30,354 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAGE traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,811. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

