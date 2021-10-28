Analysts Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT at $216.80

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.82.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,911,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $1,924,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,029,225. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,672,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,375,022. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

