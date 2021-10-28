Analysts Set Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Target Price at $30.33

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $23.97 on Monday. Meritor has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

