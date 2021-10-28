Analysts Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) PT at $23.67

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

