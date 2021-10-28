Analysts Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) PT at $50.94

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.94.

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.20. 795,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,502. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 322,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 106,150 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 170,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,960,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.