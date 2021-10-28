Analysts Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target at $55.00

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $41.89 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $563.84 million, a PE ratio of 83.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

