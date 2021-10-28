Analysts Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Target Price at $8.84

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.84.

CRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after buying an additional 74,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 228.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 250.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 378,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 270,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 69,995 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. 125,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,557. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

