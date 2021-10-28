Analysts Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) PT at $63.91

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $60.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

