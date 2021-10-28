Analysts Set British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) PT at GBX 497.57

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 497.57 ($6.50).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLND. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 618 ($8.07) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 488.50 ($6.38) on Monday. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 339 ($4.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 514.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 513.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a PE ratio of -4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64.

In other news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81). Also, insider Mark Aedy bought 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, with a total value of £4,206.08 ($5,495.27).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

